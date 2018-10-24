Device sent to Maxine Waters similar in ways to other suspicious packages

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California was the intended recipient of a suspicious package intercepted at a congressional mail sorting facility outside Washington, according to two sources.

The package addressed to Waters, a liberal firebrand and the top Democrat on the House Financial Services committee, had similarities to the other suspicious packages, according to two law enforcement sources. One source said that belief was based on the timing, packaging and devices inside the packages. It was not clear if it was capable of exploding.

“I have been informed by U.S. Capitol Police that my Washington, DC office was the target of a suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI,” Waters said in a statement. “I am appreciative of the law enforcement entities who intercepted the package and are investigating this matter. I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror.”

The news comes as suspicious packages were sent to other high-profile Democratic figures, including former President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Waters, whose office has not commented on the package yet, has been under fierce scrutiny this year from President Donald Trump and other Republicans after she encouraged people to publicly confront and “push back” on members of the Trump administration over immigration policy this summer.

Trump regularly targets Waters in speeches and on Twitter, and he has accused her of urging people to “harm” government officials, which Waters vehemently denies. Monday, he described her as “a very low IQ individual,” repeating a moniker he often uses for the congresswoman.

Waters has said she’s faced an increase in threats since she made her controversial comments this summer. The California Democrat canceled two scheduled appearances in Alabama and Texas in June after saying she got threatening messages and “hostile mail” at her office, including “one very serious death threat” from an individual in Texas.

By Elizabeth Landers, Pamela Brown and Mary Kay Mallonee, CNN