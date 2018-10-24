× Boy arrested after urinating on electrical outlet and starting fire in school bathroom

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Lafayette boy is learning the criminal justice system the hard way after police say he urinated on an electrical outlet to try to start a fire in a school bathroom, according to officials.

Lafayette Fire Department Fire Inspector Todd Trent said the 12-year-old Sunnyside Intermediate School Student did start a small fire in the boy’s restroom on Friday, but it was able to be quickly put out.

The boy was arrested, it is unclear what charges he will face.

Because of his age, the boy’s identity will not be released.

By Katie Cox