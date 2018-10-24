Arrest made in Maryland Heights Schnucks robbery

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – The Maryland Heights Police Department has arrested 56-year-old Terence Lamar Wilson for robbing a Schnucks store located at Dorsett and McKelvey Road this past Saturday, October 20th. Police say Wilson walked into the grocery store around 2:30 pm and went to a checkout lane passing a note to the cashier demanding money. He indicated to the clerk that he had a gun and would shoot her if she didn’t comply.

Wilson fled the store with an undetermined amount of money.

Police were able to track down Wilson Monday from information provided by witnesses and was found to living in a nearby motel.

Wilson has been charged with robbery first degree and is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $50,000 cash only bond.