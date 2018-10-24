× $900,000 winning lottery ticket sold at Alton gas station

ALTON, Ill. – If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Alton, you should check that immediately.

A BP gas station sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for the October 23 midday drawing worth $900,000!

According to the Illinois Lottery, the Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing: 7-9-14-30-45.

The gas station, located at 1630 East Broadway, will receive one percent of the jackpot for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky Day Lotto drawings are held twice daily, seven days a week.