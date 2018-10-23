× Runaway horses briefly place North County school on lockdown

SPANISH LAKE, MO – Larimore Elementary on Trampe Avenue in north St. Louis County was briefly placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon after seven horses escaped their enclosure and were wandering near campus. The Hazelwood School District says a back gate at a nearby property was left open, allowing the horses their brief freedom around 1:00pm.

Students and staff were kept indoors during the incident as a precaution.

The horses were rounded up and corralled by 2:00pm.