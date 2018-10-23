× Union, MO schools on lock-out due to threat

UNION, Mo. – All schools in the Union R-XI School District were placed on lock-out Tuesday afternoon after a threat, police said. All the exterior doors to the district’s schools are locked with restricted entry/exit, which is the standard operating procedure. A phone threat was made to one of the schools and it was enough to make officials take action to secure students and staff.

School resource officers and police headed to every school in the district to make sure they were secure.

All students and staff are safe.

Students will dismiss as usual with increased police presence on-site. Parents should expect delays. Parent-teacher conferences and evening sporting events will go on as planned, again with increased police presence.