Mayo Clinic to release results of national survey on opioid abuse

ST. LOUIS – The prescription opioid epidemic continues to be a public health emergency. An estimated 11.4 million people have misused opioids. More than 42,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2016 and 2017.

In recognition of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and leading up to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this coming Saturday, the Mayo Clinic will release the results of its annual national health checkup survey on October 23, with a focus on Americans’ perceptions on opioid abuse.

Dr. Holly Geyer, a physician at the Mayo Clinic, joins KPLR 11 News at Noon live via satellite to discuss the national survey and its findings, as well as the clinic’s research into guidelines on prescribing opioids and identifying patients who may not need them.