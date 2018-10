× Fire departments race to extinguish blaze at Macoupin County junkyard

BRIGHTON, Ill. – Firefighters from a dozen departments were called to a large fire at a junkyard Tuesday morning in Brighton, Illinois.

According to a report from The Alton Telegraph, the fire started around 9 a.m. at Maw Salvage in the 1000 block of Fosterburg Road.

No injuries were reported.