Fire crews attempting to rescue man trapped under Blanchette Bridge

ST. CHARLES, MO – Police and fire units have been called to the westbound span of the Blanchette Bridge near the Ameristar Casino for a man trapped under the bridge. The call for the rescue went out around 9:30 pm Tuesday night.

A St. Charles Fire Department spokesperson tells Fox 2/News 11 that an adult man has somehow gotten underneath the westbound span via a catwalk to a support pylon. Firefighters are with the man and report that he is uninjured.

A high angle rescue squad has been dispatched to the scene.

The plan is to use a MoDOT boom truck that’s used to inspect bridges to rescue the man.

As a precaution, MoDOT has shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 on the Blanchette Bridge.