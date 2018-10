Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — One person was critically injured in a late night accident in south St. Louis. The one-vehicle crash happened just after 9:30pm on Oregon Avenue at Winnebago Street.

A woman who lives nearby heard the loud crash and says the driver took off.

"I came down to the sidewalk, I saw a man in the passenger seat. He was hurt, and one got out and ran," said Kelsey Hayes.

The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.