ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A brand new park is now open to visitors in St. Charles County. A ribbon cutting was held Saturday to mark the opening of Veterans Tribute Park on Kisker Road. The 120-acre park features a playground, a trail system, fishing ponds, and picnic spots.
‘Veterans Tribute Park’ opens in St. Charles County
