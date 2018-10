× Syberg’s teams up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to support veterans

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Syberg’s and Tito’s Handmade Vodka teamed up to raise over $41,000 to support injured/ill veterans in need of service or companion dogs. The fundraiser was held over July and August of this year. $41,694 were raised to provide training of rescue dogs for veterans.

The organization will also cover the cost of food and veterinarian cost for the life of the dog through Dogs For Our Brave’s mission.