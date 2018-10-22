St. Louis police investigating 5 carjackings across the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigation 5 carjacking’s that happened in the span of fewer than 48 hours. The spree began on Saturday night near West Florissant and Thrush Avenue.

A 64-year-old male was involved in an accident near Calvary Cemetery. When he stepped out of his car to exchange information with the other party, a man and a woman indicated they were armed and wanted his keys. The man handed over the keys to his 2017 Jeep Cherokee and then ran for help.

Police describe the suspects as an unknown black male in his 30’s, 6’0”, medium build, wearing dark clothing and an unknown black female, thin build, dark complexion, with an earring and a grey jacket. The suspects left behind a 2008 white Dodge Charger that police said had not been reported stolen.

The next carjacking was reported at the ZX Service Station on the 1600 block of Union Blvd. at 12:20 am on Saturday. Police said the suspect was trying to sell drugs at the gas station. When a customer refused to buy drugs, police said an unknown black male in his 20’s with medium length dreads, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white bandana indicated he was armed and ordered a 21-year-old male into the passenger seat of the victim’s 2006 Chevy Impala. The carjacker took off and drove for a while before dropping off the victim in the 5000 block of Highland.

St. Louis police also responded to Fairground Park at approximately 1:30am on Saturday. The 48-year-old male victim of a carjacking reported that 2 male suspects approached him, produced firearms, and demanded his 2015 Infiniti Q70. The victim complied, and the suspects took the vehicle.

Sunday at approximately 10:35pm two females in their 20’s reported being carjacked on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue. They were sitting in their vehicle when police say an armed suspect approached their window and ordered the women to get out. The vehicle was recovered in St. Louis County on the 10000 block of Lilac. Police released the following description of 2 suspects involved in that carjacking. One suspect was described as an unknown black male in his 20 ’s, 5’8”, 180 lbs., dark complexion, wearing a surgical mask, black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and black pants. The other suspect was described as an unknown black male, 20 to 21-years old, 5’8”, 160-180 lbs., wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and black pants. Police said a 19-year-old male was taken into custody.

St. Louis police responded to the 3400 block of Connecticut Street for a reported carjacking at approximately 11:27am. A 42-year-old female victim was the victim. Her vehicle was recovered near Kingshighway and Natural Bridge in north St. Louis. A 44-year-old suspect was taken into custody.