Police identify elderly woman killed in collision in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police identified a woman killed last week in a collision at a busy intersection in south city.

According to police, the accident happened October 19 just before 6:10 p.m. at Chippewa Street and Watson Road.

Investigators learned a 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling east on Chippewa and started to make a left turn onto Watson. At the same time, a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound approaching the intersection.

The driver of the Cherokee attempted to swerve to avoid a collision but the cars slammed into one another anyway, causing the Cherokee to flip onto its roof.

The driver of the Cherokee, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital. The Buick driver, a 96-year-old man, was also hospitalized. Both men were listed in stable condition.

A passenger in the Buck, 93-year-old Lorraine Gerhard, was pronounced dead at the hospital.