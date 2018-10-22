× O’Fallon, Missouri man accused of having sex with 8-year-old

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 48-year-old O’Fallon man with having sex with a juvenile.

According to a spokesperson for the O’Fallon Police Department, the family of an 8-year-old boy contacted authorities on the evening of October 13 to report the incident.

The victim told police the incident occurred earlier that day, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., at a home in the 700 block of Little Oaks Drive.

The victim said he was in the basement with Matthew Baker playing a board game. Baker allegedly pulled the boy’s pants down and performed oral sex on the child.

Investigators contacted Baker to ask about the incident. Baker confirmed he and the boy were in the basement playing the board game, but when police asked Baker if there was any chance his DNA might be found on the boy’s genitals, Baker said he wasn’t sure and wanted to consult with an attorney before answering any additional questions.

Prosecutors charged Baker, 48, with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person under the age of 12. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

A police spokesperson said investigators are unaware of any additional victims. However, they’re asking anyone with information about other potential witnesses or victims to contact police at 636-379-5659.