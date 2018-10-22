Murder of East St. Louis track star shocks his mentor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - A high school is in shock after a former track star at East St. Louis High was gunned down over the weekend. This murder happened just months after the Flyers lost another former member to violence.

East St. Louis High School track advocate Raymond Mixon has helped mentor various track stars. But with two outstanding former track standouts killed by gun violence; Mixon says it’s hard to come to grips with the losses the most recent one Sanchez Rhodes.

Mixon is in shock after the 20-year-old East St. Louis track standout was shot and killed this past weekend.

Mixon has followed and mentored the East St. Louis track team for years. A team that's known for winning state championships. So, when Mixon got the news that Rhodes, a 2016 graduate was murdered, he says it broke his heart.

Illinois State Police say Rhodes was driving eastbound in the 3000 block of St. Clair Avenue when he was shot and crashed into a MetroLink fence.

Six months ago, Rhodes best friend and teammate Roosevelt Davis was shot and killed in Cahokia. Both had bright futures.

Rhodes was the track team captain in 2016. Both were outstanding athletes and academically sound.

The deaths follow a fight last school year during the Southwestern Conference track meet.

Between 40 to 50 people were involved. The meet was canceled as a result