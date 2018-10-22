Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Kim Brown of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Maddie.

Maddie is a 10-year-old and weighs less than 15 pounds. Maddie wants to sit by you and keep you company. She's sweet, quiet, and a nice companion!

If you want to adopt Maddie or any of the other animals available, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org