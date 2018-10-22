× 65-year-old struck and killed on Chippewa near Hampton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 65-year-old man was struck and killed Sunday afternoon in a busy shopping area of south St. Louis.

According to police, the accident occurred at 12:45 p.m. on October 21 in the 6300 block of Chippewa Street.

Investigators learned a 61-year-old man was about to move his 2015 Jeep Compass from a business parking lot onto Chippewa when he struck a pedestrian who crossed in front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as Richard Steger, fell and hit his head on the pavement. Steger was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep Compass stayed at the scene as police responded.