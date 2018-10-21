Hermann tourist trolley and SUV collide in fatal crash that also injured several others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERMANN, Mo. - Fall fun took a tragic turn in Hermann Saturday afternoon. A driver was killed after her SUV turns into the path of a tourist trolley in the river town. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident. Their initial report shows that a woman who was driving the SUV was turning left out of the Village Plaza parking lot when she pulled in front of the trolley. The trolley was heading east down Highway 100 when the crash happened.

There was a lot of damage to the driver's side of the red Hyundai Tucson. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of the SUV was killed in the crash. She was from the Hermann area. Her two grandchildren who were in the car were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Several people on the trolley were also injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they are still trying to determine the number of people on board and the extent of their injuries. Between the two vehicles, eight people appeared to be hurt. They say at least five ambulances were called to the scene and made repeated trips back and forth to area hospitals. They had help from first responders to help triage this situation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Major Crash Team is now handling this investigation. Highway 100 is now open again in the area.