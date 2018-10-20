Donate to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Michael victims

Woman wounded in East St. Louis rolling gun battle

Posted 9:17 am, October 20, 2018, by


EAST ST. LOUIS, IL - One person is in custody and at least one person is wounded after a rolling gun battle in East St. Louis Saturday morning. It happened around 6:00am and ended on South Main, not far from City Hall.

A woman was shot multiple times, but her wounds are not life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital.

The gunfight reportedly involved three vehicles. FOX 2/News 11 cameras spotted police going through two and collecting evidence.

East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are investigating.

 