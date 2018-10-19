With leukemia in remission, Columbia, Ill. girl treated to special shopping day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - Good things are happening for a little girl from the Metro East. Her name is Elsa. She was diagnosed with high-risk acute myeloid leukemia. She’s in remission now and feeling better and looking good. After months away from the classroom, she’s back in school.

Elsa and her family live near Columbia, Illinois. She didn't know it, but her mom took her to the Burlington store in Fairview Heights for a shopping spree. It was a gift from Burlington, a retail partner with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“One of the company’s main focuses is to be a caring company and to give back to the community,” said store manager Nick Lord.

What the store gave Elsa was a chance to take home multiple outfits and awesome pieces that a girl might only dream about.

Judging by her excitement, Elsa liked what was happening. Assisting her with selections is Rachel, a Burlington employee. Together, they picked out dresses and accessories, shoes, and a book bag loaded with bling. There are times when new clothes and new shoes can help boost confidence and bring a smile to the face of a child who's been sick.

Elsa’s return to the classroom comes after months of hospital stays, for a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy according to her mom, Adrienne Wiemerslage.

“She was out of school for the majority of her kindergarten year. And half of her first-grade year,” she said. “Last year, second grade was her full year where she got to start and end. We did have a little hiccup with a relapse. But it was handled through chemotherapy at home. Now she’s in remission.”

Elsa’s in the third grade now. And a pro when it comes to knowing what looks good.

Burlington is a committed partner for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Together they raise funds for research and services for the 1.3 million people in the US living with blood cancer. Over the past 17 years, Burlington has raised over $32 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.