Where does the lottery money go?

ST. LOUIS – The Mega Millions jackpot entered record territory on Friday.

The billion-dollar grand prize was the first time the jackpot went 10 digits. So where does all that lottery money go? The Missouri Lottery provides a breakdown of where the money from ticket sales goes.

The Illinois Lottery provides a similar breakdown.

Lottery officials offered this advice for anyone lucky enough beat the odds.

“We want them to sign the back of that ticket,” said Missouri Lottery Chief Salesperson Tonya Beender. “We recommend that they probably reach out to a financial advisor and then get in your car and drive to Jefferson City to claim that winning ticket.”