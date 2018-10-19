Twenty-One Pilots surprise kids at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital before concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Musicians Twenty-One Pilots visited Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Friday to help brighten the days for some kids.

Bandmates Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun walked into a sea of smiles at the hospital. The Grammy Award-winning duo said they’d never visited kids in a hospital before until patient Rachal Sancoucie and another patient made a video asking the pair to see them before their concert on Friday.

“It’s crazy. I can’t believe they came!” Sansoucie said.

Joseph sang and played his ukulele the kids, then he and drummer Dunn spent time talking with patients, signing autographs, and taking pictures.

Staffers at Cardinal Glennon said they use some of the band’s music as therapy for their kids.

“It’s a language spoken all over the world. It’s something powerful and to see it being used in an environment like this, it’s encouraging but also inspiring,” Joseph said.

This visit did more for the kids than any of us may ever know.

“Music’s gotten me through hard times and coming and seeing what these kids battle every day and using music, you know, it makes me feel emotional,” Dunn said.

It’s certainly a day Sansoucie will never forget as she battles a liver disease.

“It means a lot. They present a melancholy feeling. It’s what you feel in a hospital, it’s not horrible but not nice, how I interpret it,” Sansoucie said

As much as the kids were enjoyed meeting and talking with 21 Pilots, the band might have walked away as impressed as the kids.

“It was an honor to come talk to these kids,” Joseph said.