Man dies day after being shot on N. Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday in north city.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred just after 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. Kingshighway, located in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

Police found the victim, 28-year-old D’andre Nettles, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Nettles was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.