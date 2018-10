Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a semi-truck hauling beer overturned early Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 6:15 a.m. along the ramp where northbound Interstate 270 meets westbound Interstate 44.

Bommarito Automotive Sky Fox flew over the area where the driver was partially pinned and was trapped for about 30 minutes before crews were able to rescue him.