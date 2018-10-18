Two killed within a month in hit and run accidents on same East St. Louis street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Two people have been killed twice within a one-month span in hit and run accidents on State Street in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The most recent investigation began Wednesday night when 47-year-old Angela Polk was killed just after 11 p.m. on the 1200 block of State Street.

Balloons and flowers marked the area were witnesses said her body was found. The posted speed limit is 25 mph but residents said many cars speed through the area. The circumstances of Wednesday night’s hit and run remain under investigation.

Kenya Randall was killed one month earlier on the 6800 block of State Street.

Light of Christ Church Pastor Barnicio A. Cureton knew Polk and Randall. He said Polk was a fixture in East St. Louis and Randall was a friend who was about to become a church deacon.

“Something needs to be done,” Cureton said.

He’s praying the guilty parties feel enough guilt to turn themselves over to police.

“There’s absolutely no way any person who has any type of morals or any respect for life could hit someone and continue to go,” Cureton said.

The St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers could be what helps authorities crack the case. Tipsters can call 1-866-371-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.