HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. - A person was pinned by a vehicle and died on Heads Creek Road and Ruth Drive, and police are investigating.

High Ridge Fire Department were called to the scene just after 5 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol and EMS are also at the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Dallas Thompson says it appears the man was working on his broken-down car before it fell on him.

The identify the victim or any additional details have not been provided at this time.

@skyfoxstl is over the scene of a fatal accident at Heads Creek and Ruth in High Ridge. It is reported a car that was broken down, that he was working on, fell on a man and killed him. pic.twitter.com/fzUuUhxZw1 — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) October 18, 2018