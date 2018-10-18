Gun found in McCluer North High School student’s backpack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A high school student was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a loaded gun to McCluer North High School in Florissant. The student was referred to juvenile authorities, police said.

The incident was living proof of the importance of the catchphrase, “see something – say something,” authorities said.

A school district spokesman gives this account: shortly before 10 o’clock, a student told a teacher another student had something he shouldn’t have at school; the school resource officer (the police officer assigned to the school) found a loaded handgun and a straight razor in the student’s book bag; investigators had to determine “why”; the student made no threats against anyone at the school.

This news comes after students from elsewhere got into McCluer North last week and got into a brawl during the school day.

One parent called for tighter security--even metal detectors--if that’s what it takes.

The administration is reviewing security and seeking input from parents, said district spokesman Kevin Hampton.

“The biggest tool we have is the relationship and cooperation between students, their parents, and the school, to work together to identify any kind of threat and to make that threat known,” Hampton said.

Security was stepped up after last week’s fight.

The staff is requiring students to go into the building through an assigned point of entry, also checking student ID’s, and stepping up hallway and bathroom checks throughout the school day, Hampton said.

Students and parents can also report issues and incidents online with a tool accessible through the school district’s website.

This note was sent home to parents:

"Dear McCluer North Families,

All of our students are safe, but I’m writing to let you know about an incident that occurred at our school today.

A student reported to school staff that a student might have something in a book bag that shouldn’t be at school. Administration immediately escorted the student to the office. McCluer North administration and the Florissant School Resource officer investigated and found a loaded gun in the student’s book bag and a razor in the student’s possession. The student has been arrested and taken to the Florissant police station. In addition to criminal charges the student also will face consequences according to the Student Expectation Code.

After last week’s incidents, we have implemented additional security measures including:

Checking that every student has an ID and is prompted to wear their ID when they enter the building and classroom.

Messages regarding IDs sent to students through email and Remind accounts.

Signs have been placed on every door regarding the single point of entry at the main entrance.

Staff has been in the hallways monitoring the exterior doors so that students do not open doors from the inside and unauthorized individuals do not enter the building.

Collaborating with District Administration regarding additional security improvements.

Increased security presence in hallways and restroom checks.

Administrators have been checking restrooms and classrooms throughout the day and every class period.

Increased administration presence the Annex building

We will continue to review safety and security practices. If you have suggestions to improve safety and security please share those using the Feedback button located on the bottom of the homepage of the school or district website.

We want to commend the student who immediately reported the suspicion to staff. Please encourage your child to report anything that seems suspicious.

Your child’s safety is our first priority. Please take a moment to talk with your child about making good choices, the dangerous consequences of making bad choices and that weapons are not permitted at school. Also, please remind your child to report any unsafe situation or rumors to a trusted adult or through our online reporting tool, http://www.psstworld.com. You can find a link on our school website or directly on the PsstWorld website. Open communication between home and school is important. We will keep you informed of any incidents that occur at school. Please contact me if you have further questions by email or by phone at (314) 506-9200.

Sincerely,

Dr. Andy Croley

Principal"