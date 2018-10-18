Donate to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Michael victims

After dismal 2017 season, Roosevelt High School posts amazing turnaround

Posted 11:04 pm, October 18, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS - Perseverance pays off for a local high school football team. At one point last year, Roosevelt High School only had one uniform -- a rules violation in Missouri. The school also didn't have a weight room for its student-athletes. Fox 2/KPLR 11's Zac Choate shows us how, with some help along the way, the team went from 1-9 last year to winning a conference title.