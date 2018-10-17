Police search for motive in ‘senseless’ killing of Godfrey trustee Eldon Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - One person of interest is in custody, Wednesday morning but police are still searching for a motive in the slaying of a Godfrey trustee, Eldon Williams was known around Godfrey by the nickname 'Twirp '.

The 87-year-old served as a trustee in Godfrey and worked as an associate broker for Landmark Reality.

He came to a home on the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue to prepare it to be sold. That's when police say someone shot Twirp killing him. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots just before noon.

Residents of Godfrey can't imagine why someone would hurt a man who just wanted the best for them and their community. There was supposed to be a Godfrey Village council meeting last night, that was canceled.

The mayor said in a statement every tool will be used so that justice is served. Alton Mayor Brant Walker issued the following statement late Tuesday afternoon: