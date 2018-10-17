Officer-involved shooting reported in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are responding to a location in south city after receiving a report of an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. at an auto parts store in the 3500 block of Gravois Avenue, located in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, a male suspect was transported to a hospital. He was said to be conscious and breathing.

No officers were injured in the incident, Woodling said.

Chief John Hayden said a St. Louis County police officer went to the auto parts store earlier in the day to follow-up on an investigation involving a stolen credit card. The officer told employees if the person who used the stolen card came back to the store then they should call the St. Louis County Detective Bureau.

The suspect came back to the store around 6:35 p.m., employees called St. Louis County authorities, who then contacted city police.

Two St. Louis police officers responded to the call: a 32-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man. The officers attempted to take this individual into custody but a struggle ensued and they fell to the ground with the suspect.

At this point, one of the officers noticed what appeared to be a pistol in the suspect’s waistband. As the struggle continued, the female officer fired one shot into the suspect’s chest.

Chief Hayden said the “pistol” turned out to be a realistic-looking pellet gun.