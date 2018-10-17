MoDot announces October 17 Construction Career Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Highschool students interested in highway construction jobs, here is your chance!

MoDOT hosts its annual Construction Career Day on Wednesday, October 17 on the campus of Alberici Constructors. The Construction Career fair will offer insights on road work opportunities, land surveying procedures, and traffic control.

This year the students can see and experience being on a working living construction companies site which will give the students an opportunity to work with tools and examine equipment.

For registration click here