Missouri completes hyperloop feasibility study

ST. LOUIS – Imagine being able to travel from St. Louis to Kansas City in 30 minutes, compared to the typical four-hour drive.

Back in January, the Missouri Hyperloop Coalition was part of a feasibility study of a high-speed hyperloop route along the Interstate 70 corridor.

The study showed how a hyperloop would benefit the state by reducing accidents along I-70 and save Missourians up to $91 million a year.

The hyperloop would also save Missourians time, worth more than $400 million a year.

Rob Dixon, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said Missouri is a perfect place for a hyperloop.

“Anytime innovators are talking about new transportation technology or new transportation infrastructure, the first place they think of is Missouri. It’s where the highway system was started and there’s a reason for that. It’s because we’re at the middle of the North American continent,” he said. “Goods and services and getting people in and out. It’s what Missouri is known for.”

“Missouri is the gateway to the West. A hyperloop would make it a gateway to the world.”

A hyperloop would have up to 51,000 riders per day along the Missouri route. If the project is pursued, the Missouri hyperloop would be the first leg in a national network connecting the coasts.

No word on if or when this project would start.