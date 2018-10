× Lyft launches new subscription plan, 30 rides for $299 month

ST. LOUIS – Lyft wants to become part of your daily commute.

The ride-sharing service is now offering passengers a monthly subscription plan. The plan costs$ 299 and covers 30 rides up to $15

If the ride costs more than $15, the customer picks up the difference.

Lyft is pitching the plan to young people who don’t want to pay to own a car.

