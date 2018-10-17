Local meat company launches ‘Buy A Turkey, Give A Turkey’ campaign

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It’s an idea that Ryan Hansen hopes customers will gobble up.

“Business has been around since 1952,” said Ryan Hansen, president of Hansen Packing Inc. “My grandpa started it with my grandma and then my dad took over and now I’m the third-generation owner. So it’s a family tradition we’re trying to carry on at Hansen Packing and Hansen Meat Co.”

The longtime Jerseyville based business has locations in Jerseyville, Alton, and Edwardsville. The southwest Illinois family wants to give back to the communities where they’re based, with an item you can baste, or bake, or smoke.

“Probably around a 16-pound average turkey that will be donated to the families in need,” Hansen said. “So a nice 16-pound turkey will be going out to a whole bunch of families in the community or organizations that will be hosting large Thanksgiving dinners.”

With an order deadline of October 31, Hansen hopes to donate 500 turkeys this first year of their “Buy A Turkey, Give A Turkey” campaign.

On Wednesday afternoon, shoppers were already putting their Thanksgiving orders in and getting a free t-shirt for the turkey just purchased, and the one that will be given to someone in need.

“This is something I wanted to do that I thought I could do but the entire community that came in and shopped with us and that’s our buy a turkey give a turkey campaign,” Hansen said. “So every turkey we sell for Thanksgiving we’re going to donate one in that customer’s name in the communities we’re involved in.”