Chesterfield police trying to identify men wanted for locker room theft

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A recent locker room theft is serving as a reminder to secure valuables at the gym.

Chesterfield police are trying to identify a pair of men who are connected to the incident.

Surveillance video from the Chesterfield Athletic Club shows a man wearing a grey shirt enter the gym on September 24.

The man is believed to have walked into the men’s locker room where he allegedly stole a credit card from a man’s wallet.

The wallet was inside a locker that was left unlocked, Sgt. Keith Rider said.

Nearly 20 minutes after the alleged theft happened, a second man used the stolen credit card at the nearby Best Buy and Office Max stores. More than $2,000 was charged to purchase gift cards, police said.

Anyone with information about either of the men should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-547-3000.