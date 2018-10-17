× Build-a-Bear Workshops now available at select Walmart stores

ST. LOUIS – Build a bear workshop is expanding for the holiday season.

The St. Louis company is setting up shop in select Walmart locations.

Walmart stores in Dallas, Phoenix and Stockton California are now featuring the new Build-A-Bear Workshops.

Build-A-Bear promises that the majority of the furry friends will be available at all six locations, along with a vast line of accessories.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stores open inside Walmart locations: