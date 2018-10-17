× Arrest made in the murder of Godfrey trustee

GODFREY, Ill. – An Alton was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Godfrey trustee.

Eighty-seven-year-old Eldon “Twirp” Williams was found dead Tuesday morning in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue. Williams had worked as a real estate agent and was at the residence to prep it for sale.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots just before noon. An arrest was made a short time later after citizens called authorities about a suspicious man in their house. Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded and apprehended 34-year-old Donald Nelson, who was wearing clothes that matched the suspect’s description.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Nelson with three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, attempted armed robbery, and criminal trespassing. He was jailed on a $5 million bond.