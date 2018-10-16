× Man shot after triggering own booby trap while feeding squirrels at North Carolina home

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina man who booby-trapped his backdoor with a shotgun shot himself when he opened the door, according to deputies.

WCNC reported that the 68-year-old man seriously injured himself with his own booby trap at about 11:30 a.m. Monday at his Cleveland County home.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Capt. Jon Wright, with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, told the Gaston Gazette.

Cleveland Co Sheriff’s Office says first arriving deputy used his tactical tourniquet on the man. He was taken to Atrium Health in Shelby. Likely will be flown to Charlotte. Also, this is what greets visitors to the man’s home. pic.twitter.com/d2kHcHaO1r — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 15, 2018

Deputies said the shotgun went off after the man opened the door to feed some squirrels, hitting him in the arm. An arriving deputy used a tactical tourniquet on the man.

Authorities say the trap was just one of many that had been rigged around the property, according to WBTV.

Deputies said the man was taken to Atrium Health in Shelby and will likely be flown Charlotte.