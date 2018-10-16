Kemoll’s leaving downtown for Westport Plaza

ST. LOUIS, MO – One of the oldest family-owned restaurants in St. Louis is leaving downtown in February and heading to Maryland Heights. Kemoll’s confirmed the move from top floors of the Metropolitan Square Building on their Facebook page Tuesday. St. Louis Magazine reports they restaurant will move to the former Dierdorf & Hart’s location in Westport Plaza.

The restaurant will rebrand itself as Kemoll’s Chop House.

Kemoll’s will remain open in the Met building until January 31, 2019.

The family-owned Kemoll’s has been in operation since 1927.