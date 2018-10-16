× Godfrey trustee shot and killed in Alton

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Police say an 87-year-old Alton man was shot to death Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue just before noon.

The victim, identified as Eldon “Twirp” Williams, was found dead inside the residence. Williams had worked as a real estate agent and served as a member of the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees.

Police said a person of interest was in custody.

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the shooter were unclear. The Alton Police Department will release information as it becomes available.