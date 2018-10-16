Florissant Police refute assault claim made in Facebook post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Don't believe everything you see on social media. Police are refuting a claim made on Facebook of an assault made on a man at a Florissant gas station.

On October 14 a woman made a Facebook post claiming that she and her boyfriend were confronted in a road rage incident at a BP gas station in Florissant that led to the assault of her boyfriend. The post included images of the alleged victim's injuries and the alleged suspects.

The Florissant Police Department was contacted by the alleged assault victim and made aware of the Facebook post and investigated the claim. After investigators interviewed all parties involved and reviewed security footage they have determined that the original Facebook post was both misleading and inaccurate.

The Florissant Police Department released the security camera footage to their Facebook page and in their own Facebook post they described a more accurate account of what actually happened.

The woman's original Facebook post claimed that following her boyfriend honking at a car that allegedly cut them off, two men approached them and "steadily punched" her boyfriend 20 times in the face and fled the scene. The Facebook post also alleged the two men of using either "brass knuckles" or a knife in the alleged assault.

In the Florissant Police Department's Facebook post, the man and woman who were originally seen as victims are described and seen in video as the aggressors in the situation. The man and woman are seen inciting the altercation by confronting the other vehicle which led to the two men to exit their vehicle. The male who was allegedly assaulted was also seen on video threatening the two men with what police are describing as a knife. The man and woman then entered their car and were confronted by the two men and one of the two assaulted the male driver through the window of the car as they left the gas station.

According to the Florissant Police Department, all individuals involved have been charged accordingly. The woman's original Facebook post has since then been removed.