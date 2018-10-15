× The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to play ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs Tim Burton’s stop-motion classic, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” November 2-4, 2018. Danny Elfman’s score comes to life as the SLSO performs while the film plays on the big screen at Powell Hall.

Tickets are still available for this Halloween classic.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” At Powell Hall

718 N Grand Blvd,

St. Louis, MO 63103

Friday, November 2, 2018 at 7:00pm

Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 7:00pm

Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 2:00pm

For more information and to get your tickets, visit: www.slso.org

Call the Box Office for tickets at (314) 534-1700