Potosi police officer seen in lip sync video charged with molestation

POTOSI, Mo. – A Potosi police officer who appeared in the department’s recent lip-sync challenge video has been charged with child molestation.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Quntazi Jones with four counts of second-degree statutory rape and three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Jones posted bail and was released from jail on October 10. He’s due back in court December 12.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office first received word that Jones was carrying on a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl on October 3.

The victim told authorities she first had sex with Jones in April 2017 in his car during a baseball game at the sports complex in Potosi. She said they had additional encounters at his apartment and in his car.

The following day, the sheriff’s office notified the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which launched its own investigation regarding the claims.

The Post-Dispatch reported Jones initially told authorities he had a personal relationship with the girl’s parents but later confessed to having sex with the teen more than 30 times. He admitted to having sex with the girl as recently as September; he said that encounter took place in his police vehicle while being on-duty.

Investigators also discovered lewd pictures on Jones’ cellphone.

On October 6, Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum said Jones had been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Daily Journal. The police department has not issued any statement since.

In late July, Jones appeared in the Potosi Police Department’s lip-sync challenge video, singing along to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from the “Titanic” soundtrack.