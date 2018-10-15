Lawyer for doctor accused of child porn asks to delay hearing
ST. LOUIS – A SLU Hospital doctor facing federal child pornography charges is asking the government to delay a hearing set for Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. Ashu Joshi was arrested last week on an allegation that he produced the illicit material with a 16-year-old girl.
A detention hearing Tuesday would outline possible conditions of his release on bond pending trial.
In a court filing Monday, Joshi’s attorney said prosecutors support moving the hearing to October 26.