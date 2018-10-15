× Elon Musk to donate water stations, filtration systems to Flint schools

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Billionaire inventor Elon Musk and his Musk Foundation are donating water stations and filtration equipment for every building in Flint Community Schools.

The school district tweeted about the donation Friday morning and Musk replied that he hopes “to do more help in the future.”

The district says it will use Musk’s donations to replace drinking fountains with water stations. The drinking fountains have been out of service since the Flint water crisis in 2015.

Flint schools thanked Musk for investing in the health and future well-being of students and that administrators are looking forward to their “burgeoning partnership” with him.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez was not available for comment Friday.

This marks Musk’s second effort to help Flint with water contamination issues. In July, he tweeted an offer to fix the water system in any house with lead levels above FDA guidelines.

He spoke on the phone with Mayor Karen Weaver the next day about ways he could assist the city.