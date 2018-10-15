× Drake announces new tour dates with Migos and they’re coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Drake has added a St. Louis stop on his ‘Aubrey & the Three Migos’ Tour!

Produced by Live Nation, the tour follows a stellar summer for Drake, that included the release of his hit singles, “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” as well as the release of his fifth No. 1 studio album, “Scorpion.

The Platinum-selling artist, with special guests including “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos, will perform at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Tickets are $49.50-$179.5 will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.