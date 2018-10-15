Broadway ramp onto westbound I-64 closed until mid-December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The ramp from Broadway to westbound Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis will shut down Monday, October 15 for two months for renovations.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the work is part of ongoing repairs to several ramps along 40/64 in the city just south of Busch Stadium.

The ramp is scheduled to close after 9 a.m.

Also, there will be a lane shift on the Poplar Street Bridge that could cause backups for drivers heading from Illinois into St. Louis Monday morning.

Workers are reopening eastbound I-64 after being closed all weekend to replace an expansion joint.

Crews have reopened one westbound lane but closed two others until mid-November, which means one less lane westbound for morning commuters.