52-year-old remains hospitalized following attack at Tower Grove South home

ST. LOUIS – A 52-year-old woman is clinging to life after being found unresponsive Saturday morning in her Tower Grove South home.

While neighbors are continuing to pray for the woman’s full recovery, police are working to determine when exactly this attack happened and who would do such a thing?

The beating happened in the 3600 block of Juniata Street.

Our news partners from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a relative found the victim unresponsive and suffering from severe injuries consistent with a physical assault.

“I’m horrified and devastated for her and her family,” said Lynne Casey, the victim's neighbor. “There was an awful a lot of police. More than usually are around for a burglary or something, so I knew it was something serious.”

At present, the woman is unable to be interviewed by police as she is listed in critical and unstable condition.

Detectives suspect the attack may have taken place last Thursday, two days before she was found.

“This is just so tragic for obviously for her and her family, but for the whole community,” Casey said. “We all suffer when something like this happens.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.