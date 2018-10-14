You Paid For It looks at cutback in services for the Homeless at Biddle House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Sunday on my two-part look at homeless troubles in St Louis, I grill the Krewson Administration on whether it was a mistake to shut down the New Life Evangelistic Center Homeless Shelter. This is all the more important now that the city-funded Biddle House Homeless Shelter is cutting back. It’s no longer helping the walk-in homeless.

Instead of helping 300 homeless people a night, it's cutting that down to 100 people.

Even with that, the Krewson Administration says it wasn’t a mistake to close New Life Shelter.